More snow on way for B.C.’s Southern Interior; weather warning issued

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Canyon, the Okanagan plus the Nicola, Boundary and Similkameen regions.

The national weather service says a developing weather system is approaching Southern B.C., and that it will bring snow to the region starting tonight.

READ MORE: Get ready for more snow on B.C.’s South Coast

Around 10 centimetres is expected by Thursday afternoon, with snow being heavier closer to the Canada-U.S. border and diminishing further northwards. The Allison Pass on Highway 3 is expected to see up to 15 cm.

Lesser accumulations are expected further north near Merritt and Kelowna.

In related news, there is also an air quality advisory for dust in Vernon because of high concentrations of coarse particulates. The advisory was issued Tuesday is expected to stay in place until there is a change in weather conditions.