Police investigating after pug-chihuahua mix ‘Chico’ stolen in midtown Toronto

TORONTO – Police are investigating after a dog was stolen when it was briefly left unattended in midtown Toronto.
The animal was tied to a fence on Sunday in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
READ MORE: Police locate missing dog after being inside stolen vehicle in Brampton
Police say the owner left it alone for less than a minute, and when he returned the dog was gone.
The dog, Chico, is described as a black, male pug-chihuahua mix, about seven or eight years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.