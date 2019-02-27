Police investigating after pug-chihuahua mix ‘Chico’ stolen in midtown Toronto

TORONTO – Police are investigating after a dog was stolen when it was briefly left unattended in midtown Toronto.

The animal was tied to a fence on Sunday in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Police say the owner left it alone for less than a minute, and when he returned the dog was gone.

The dog, Chico, is described as a black, male pug-chihuahua mix, about seven or eight years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

