Fire destroys building in Centre Wellington Township

Provincial police say a fire destroyed a building on Tuesday morning in Centre Wellington Township.

Emergency crews were called to a rural property on Side Road 5 near Eighth Line West at around 8:45 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke up to three kilometres away.

Firefighters managed to isolate the flames to a workshop that was used for refinishing furniture.

There were no injuries, but the building and a tractor were destroyed.

Officials said the fire is not suspicious and the estimate for damages was not known.

Structure fire, Side Rd 5 & Arthur St. 5 Station’s from CWFRS & Woolwich. Fire confined to 1 building. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/iMHJ921G6u — Brad Patton (@CWFireChief) February 26, 2019