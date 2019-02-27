Fire destroys building in Centre Wellington Township

Provincial police say a fire destroyed a building on Tuesday morning in Centre Wellington Township.
Emergency crews were called to a rural property on Side Road 5 near Eighth Line West at around 8:45 a.m.
Witnesses reported seeing smoke up to three kilometres away.
READ MORE: Wellington County OPP respond to 50 collisions during Monday’s windstorm
Firefighters managed to isolate the flames to a workshop that was used for refinishing furniture.
There were no injuries, but the building and a tractor were destroyed.
Officials said the fire is not suspicious and the estimate for damages was not known.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.