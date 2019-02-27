Canada
Fire destroys building in Centre Wellington Township

Officials say a fire that destroyed a building in Centre Wellington Township on Tuesday is not considered suspicious.

Provincial police say a fire destroyed a building on Tuesday morning in Centre Wellington Township.

Emergency crews were called to a rural property on Side Road 5 near Eighth Line West at around 8:45 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke up to three kilometres away.

Firefighters managed to isolate the flames to a workshop that was used for refinishing furniture.

There were no injuries, but the building and a tractor were destroyed.

Officials said the fire is not suspicious and the estimate for damages was not known.

