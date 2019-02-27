Compliments chicken nuggets recalled over possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Compliments brand chicken nuggets over concerns they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The affected products were sold in every province and territory except Quebec, the agency said Wednesday.

The notice is an expansion of a recall announced late last month.

On Jan. 25, the CFIA said Crisp & Delicious brand nuggets should not be consumed due to the threat of salmonella contamination. The Compliments product was produced by the same company, Sofina Foods Inc.

CFIA said the recall was expanded to include the Compliments chicken as a result of its food safety investigation.

The agency says that the affected product should not be consumed and can be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone who feels ill after consuming a recalled product should contact a doctor, the agency said.

Exposure to salmonella can cause fever, headache, vomiting nausea, cramps and diarrhea. It can be serious and sometimes deadly for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly, along with pregnant women, the CFIA warned.

The recall affects Compliments Chicken Nuggets – Breaded Chicken Cutlettes in a 1.5 kg box with the date 2019 JL 18 on the outer package and 1998M on the inner package. The UPC code is 0 55742 33690 0.