Valour FC releases inaugural schedule

After a long wait, Winnipeg’s new professional soccer team is set to hit the pitch in just a few months.

Valour FC released its schedule Wednesday for the Canadian Premier League’s inaugural season, which kicks off with a May 1 match against Pacific FC in Langford, B.C., just north of Victoria.

The team’s home opener takes place May 4 against FC Edmonton at Investors Group Field.

“We’re very excited to welcome soccer fans to Investors Group Field for what will be an exciting first year in the Canadian Premier League,” said Wade Miller, the team’s president and CEO.

“We’re only a few short months away, and we hope the community is as excited as we are to welcome Valour FC to the pitch.”

Other highlights of Valour FC’s 28-game schedule include a Canada Day home game against York FC and a Labour Day matchup with Cavalry FC.

The team will also be playing in its first-ever Canadian Championship matches June 5 and 12, playing the winner of League 1 Ontario’s Vaughn Azzurri and the Canadian Premier League’s Halifax Wanderers.

The entire schedule can be seen on the Valour FC website.

