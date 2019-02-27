Police on the lookout for missing 86-year-old last seen in Transcona

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior.

John Costello, 86, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in south Transcona. Police believe he traveled between Lundar and Ashern Tuesday evening.

Costello drives a blue 2009 GMC Sierra extended cab half-ton truck, with the licence plate BAT 376.

He’s described as 6’4″, average build, with white short hair and glasses.

Police said he may be wearing a one-piece black snowsuit and red hat.

Anyone with information about Costello’s whereabouts is asked to call the police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

