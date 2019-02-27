Burnaby RCMP looking for woman who may be going by the name of “Bobbi Suh”

Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a high risk woman.

They believe she may be using the name Bobbi Suh.

Suh was last seen at Burnaby General Hospital around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She was at the hospital being assessed for a possibly serious medical condition, but left before medical staff could do a full examination.

They say the medical condition is not contagious but may require essential intervention and medication.

Suh is described as Asian, approximately 30-years old, about 160 cm tall with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long black jacket, black pants, and was carrying a red purse.

Police and hospital staff are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.