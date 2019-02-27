Missing Woman
February 27, 2019 5:58 am
Updated: February 27, 2019 6:05 am

Burnaby RCMP looking for woman who may be going by the name of “Bobbi Suh”

By Reporter  CKNW
Burnaby Police believe the woman may be using the name Bobbi Suh.

Burnaby RCMP
Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a high risk woman.

They believe she may be using the name Bobbi Suh.

Suh was last seen at Burnaby General Hospital around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She was at the hospital being assessed for a possibly serious medical condition, but left before medical staff could do a full examination.

They say the medical condition is not contagious but may require essential intervention and medication.

Suh is described as Asian, approximately 30-years old, about 160 cm tall with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long black jacket, black pants, and was carrying a red purse.

Police and hospital staff are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.

