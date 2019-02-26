Calgary father charged with leaving child in car for 2 hours while gambling at casino

A Calgary father has been charged after allegedly leaving his child in his vehicle at a northeast casino while he gambled inside.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to Pure Casino, located at 1420 Meridian Road N.E., at about 9 p.m. on Sunday for reports a child having been left in a vehicle.

Investigators believe the seven-year-old child had been left in a vehicle outside the casino for about two hours before going inside to look for his father.

According to Environment Canada, the low temperature in the city on Sunday was -24 C.

When officers arrived at the casino, they were unable to find the child’s father right away.

The father returned to the casino a short while later, police said, and was arrested.

He’s since been charged with one count of abandoning a child. His name is not being released to protect the identity of the child.

The child was in the care of Alberta Children’s Services as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Global News has reached out to the casino for comment and this story will be updated with the response.