Crime
February 26, 2019 7:47 pm

Calgary father charged with leaving child in car for 2 hours while gambling at casino

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Pure Casino in northeast Calgary is pictured.

Loren Andreae/Global News
A A

A Calgary father has been charged after allegedly leaving his child in his vehicle at a northeast casino while he gambled inside.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to Pure Casino, located at 1420 Meridian Road N.E., at about 9 p.m. on Sunday for reports a child having been left in a vehicle.

Investigators believe the seven-year-old child had been left in a vehicle outside the casino for about two hours before going inside to look for his father.

According to Environment Canada, the low temperature in the city on Sunday was -24 C.

When officers arrived at the casino, they were unable to find the child’s father right away.

The father returned to the casino a short while later, police said, and was arrested.

He’s since been charged with one count of abandoning a child. His name is not being released to protect the identity of the child.

The child was in the care of Alberta Children’s Services as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Global News has reached out to the casino for comment and this story will be updated with the response.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary father charged
Calgary father charged child abandonment
Calgary Police Service
Child left in car Calgary casino
Child left in car Pure Casino
Child left outside Calgary casino
Pure Casino

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.