Calgary father charged with leaving child in car for 2 hours while gambling at casino
A Calgary father has been charged after allegedly leaving his child in his vehicle at a northeast casino while he gambled inside.
According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to Pure Casino, located at 1420 Meridian Road N.E., at about 9 p.m. on Sunday for reports a child having been left in a vehicle.
Investigators believe the seven-year-old child had been left in a vehicle outside the casino for about two hours before going inside to look for his father.
According to Environment Canada, the low temperature in the city on Sunday was -24 C.
When officers arrived at the casino, they were unable to find the child’s father right away.
The father returned to the casino a short while later, police said, and was arrested.
He’s since been charged with one count of abandoning a child. His name is not being released to protect the identity of the child.
The child was in the care of Alberta Children’s Services as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Global News has reached out to the casino for comment and this story will be updated with the response.
