29-year-old mother charged after toddler left in car in Oakville: police
A 29-year-old Mississauga woman is facing charges after Halton Regional Police say an 11-month-old was left locked in a parked car for approximately 90 minutes on Sunday.
Investigators say they received a 911 call at 12:43 p.m., when they were called to a commercial plaza on Trafalgar Road.
The child’s mother, Thuy Thanh Tam Nguyen of Mississauga, is charged with abandoning a child and failing to provide necessaries of life. She was released with a court date in July 2018.
Police said the child is fine after being assessed on scene by paramedics.
A 53-year-old Hamilton man faces charges after a child was rescued from a hot car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Upper James on May 26.
Three days before that, a toddler died after being left in a hot vehicle in a parking lot in Burlington.
