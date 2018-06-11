29-year-old mother charged after toddler left in car in Oakville: police

A 29-year-old Mississauga woman is facing charges after Halton Regional Police say an 11-month-old was left locked in a parked car for approximately 90 minutes on Sunday.

Investigators say they received a 911 call at 12:43 p.m., when they were called to a commercial plaza on Trafalgar Road.

The child’s mother, Thuy Thanh Tam Nguyen of Mississauga, is charged with abandoning a child and failing to provide necessaries of life. She was released with a court date in July 2018.

Police said the child is fine after being assessed on scene by paramedics.

A 53-year-old Hamilton man faces charges after a child was rescued from a hot car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Upper James on May 26.

Three days before that, a toddler died after being left in a hot vehicle in a parking lot in Burlington.