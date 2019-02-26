Fine for fighting: Vancouver council considers stricter approach to brawling on Granville Strip

People who get fined for fighting in Vancouver’s Granville Entertainment District could soon be forced to pay up.

A recent review found that fines issued for fighting often go uncollected because of lack of enforcement.

The fines, which can cost up to $500, are issued by Vancouver police, however they are collected by the City of Vancouver and are “rarely being paid,” according to Coun. Melissa De Genova, who is putting forward a motion at Tuesday’s council meeting that asks city staff to find a better way to collect fines for fighting in the Granville Entertainment District.

According to numbers released by the city, nearly two-thirds of people booked for fighting don’t live in the City of Vancouver.

De Genova says 128 tickets for fighting were issued in 2018 — but only 36 were paid. She wants new measures in place to force fighters to pay up.

Some of those recommended measures include withholding the renewal of insurance and driver’s licences for people who don’t pay their fine.

“It’s not just about recovering the costs, it’s about sending a message that it’s not OK to fight people in our streets,” De Genova said.

—With files from Sarah MacDonald and Kristen Robinson