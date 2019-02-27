Global News Radio 640 Toronto announces 2 new shows, revamped lineup

Global News Radio 640 Toronto announced Wednesday that the radio station will be debuting two new shows in a refreshed programming lineup.

Amidst ratings success – outpacing rival Newstalk 1010 for the first time since 2009 – Global News Radio 640 Toronto will premiere shows hosted by Global News’ familiar faces Alan Carter and Jeff McArthur.

As two of Global’s most recognizable and respected broadcasters, they’ll each bring their own savvy to the airwaves every weekday, starting March 4, with Carter on-air from 12-1 p.m. ET and McArthur on-air from 1-3 p.m. ET.

Carter is the host of Global Toronto’s weekly political affairs show, Focus Ontario, and an anchor for the station’s flagship newscast Global News at 5:30 & 6. Lauded for his political acumen and signature sharp levity, Carter brings 30 years of broadcasting experience to Global News Radio 640 Toronto.

A veteran in his own right, Jeff McArthur – co-host of Global’s national morning program The Morning Show – returns to his roots, having started his career on talk radio. His career in radio and television spans more than 20 years, during which he’s interviewed the biggest newsmakers from the world of politics, business and sports.

“We’re very pleased to add two talented, experienced broadcasters to Global News Radio 640 Toronto,” said Ward Smith, Senior Vice-President, Global News. “It’s a great opportunity for both Jeff and Alan to showcase their versatility, wit, and wide range of insights. Great questions, informed guests and razor-sharp context is what our growing audience demands from our entire team throughout the day. The addition of Jeff and Alan truly rounds out a great lineup.”

As part of the lineup overhaul, station favourite Kelly Cutrara and her show will move to the mid-morning timeslot (9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET), while a simulcast of Global Toronto’s Global News at 6 – with anchors Alan Carter and Farah Nasser – will air from 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET. Both Carter and McArthur will continue with their respective hosting roles on television.

Global News Radio 640 Toronto’s full refreshed lineup of programming is as follows:

