Architects unveil new design for Château Laurier addition

The architects behind the design of the new addition to the Château Laurier released their updated design on Monday

Architects have modified plans for a proposed addition to the Château Laurier after a previous design was maligned by critics.

The architectural firm says it has made several major changes since the previous design was proposed in March 2018. That design was maligned by members of the public and heritage groups as not fitting in with the design of the rest of the hotel.

The architects behind the design of the new addition to the Château Laurier released their updated design on Monday

The architects behind the design of the new addition to the Château Laurier released their updated design on Monday

Proposed changes to the design have the addition broken down into three more-separate wings with a connector between them. More limestone has been added to the design.

“Overall, we find this latest iteration of the proposal to represent a context-sensitive design evolution that draws considerable inspiration and details from the Château Laurier, while remaining distinctly of its time and distinguishable from the heritage hotel,” said Micheal McClelland, principal architect on the design in the statement.

In June 2018, city council said that for it to approve the construction of the addition, the architects needed to increase the use of Indiana limestone, break up the north façade, and alter its design to relate more to the existing hotel.

The city did not require the architect to match the design of the existing hotel. The new design will be brought to the city’s urban review panel later this week and will then go to council for final approval.

