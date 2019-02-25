American news anchor Jorge Ramos detained by Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela: State Dept.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is holding American journalist Jorge Ramos and his team against their will at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, according to the U.S. State Department and Spanish-language network Univision News.
Kimberly Breier, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, called on the “immediate release” of the celebrated Mexican-born journalist and his team in a tweet published Monday evening.
“We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching,” Breier tweeted.
Univision News tweeted that Ramos and his production crew were interviewing Maduro and were detained after he took offence to their questions.
It added that the crew’s technical equipment was confiscated.
