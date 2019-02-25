Man pleads not guilty to selling horses in Alberta that didn’t belong to him

A man accused of selling two horses in Alberta that allegedly did not belong to him has pleaded not guilty.

Wayne Jubb has been charged with theft of cattle, trafficking stolen property and uttering forged documents.

On April 28, Raymond police received a report of two horses being stolen. An investigation, which involved the assistance of the Southern Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigator, determined that the horses were transported to Fort Macleod, where documents that had allegedly been falsified were used to indicate that the horses were transported and sold by the rightful owner. Police said the horses were then processed at a slaughterhouse.

A trial has been scheduled for July 30.

