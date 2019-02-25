Crime
February 25, 2019 6:50 pm

Lethbridge woman granted stay in Calgary manslaughter case

By Digital Journalist  Global News

WATCH (May 16, 2018): Police have released more information about what they believe led to the death of Calgary woman Trisheena Simon. Her family said she suffered great loss herself prior to being beaten to death. Nancy Hixt reports.

A Lethbridge woman on trial for manslaughter in connection with the death of a Calgary woman has had her charge stayed, Alberta Justice confirmed Monday.

Crystal Mills was charged in May 2018 in relation to the death of Trisheena Simon in February 2017.

The 28-year-old victim was found badly beaten outside a northwest Calgary bank and later died in hospital.

Calgary police said Mills met with Simon before she was found at the bank and had an altercation that turned violent.

“With the ongoing assessment of the evidence for this particular case, the Crown determined that it no longer met the prosecution standard of ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction.’ Accordingly, the Crown entered a stay of proceedings on Feb. 25,” Alberta Justice said in an email to Global News.

With a stay of proceedings, the Crown has the option to reinstate the original charge within one year.

