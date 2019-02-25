Family Matters podcast: Meet the postpartum doula — and the benefits of adults trying new things

View link »

Unlike birth doulas, who help mothers during pregnancy and childbirth, postpartum doulas step in after the baby arrives. They provide support with feeding, diaper changing, bathing, meal prep and light housekeeping.

Postpartum doulas are not new in Canada, but the service is becoming more sought-after.

Shannon Sproule is a postpartum doula with Full Circle Birth Collective in Edmonton and shares with us her experience in helping families adjust to parenthood.

Also on the Family Matters podcast, years after she left the dance floor, Global News’ Kim Smith returned to her ballerina roots and is now preparing for a recital. She signed up for an adult dance class where many other participants are over the age of 25 and trying ballet for the first time.

We hear what inspired Kim and we talk with Kimberly Knull, a registered psychologist from Momentum Walk-In Counselling, about the benefits of adults putting themselves out there to try a new skill or activity.

