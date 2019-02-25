Charges laid 10 months after large fentanyl drug bust in Kelowna

RCMP came across a bounty of nearly two kilograms of drugs in April last year, but it took almost ten months to formally lay charges.
Police carried out a search warrant in the 600-block of Old Meadows Road in Kelowna on April 25.
RCMP said they seized $15,695 in cash and a considerable amount of pre-packaged illicit drugs, including hundreds of bags of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Small amounts of heroin and Psilocybin mushrooms were also found.
“It was apparent that the drugs were prepped in a manner for immediate sale on our streets,” Cpl. Jeff Carroll said in a news release.
Police said they arrested three people while the warrant was being carried out.
“RCMP prepared and submitted a detailed report to the public prosecution service of Canada, after laboratory testing confirmed the substances seized by authorities were, in fact, illicit drugs,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.
Prosecutors have now approved charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking against 27-year-old Brandon Campbell of Kelowna and 48-year-old Lisa Lakey of Summerland.
