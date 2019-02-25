Charges laid 10 months after large fentanyl drug bust in Kelowna

RCMP came across a bounty of nearly two kilograms of drugs in April last year, but it took almost ten months to formally lay charges.

Police carried out a search warrant in the 600-block of Old Meadows Road in Kelowna on April 25.

RCMP said they seized $15,695 in cash and a considerable amount of pre-packaged illicit drugs, including hundreds of bags of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Small amounts of heroin and Psilocybin mushrooms were also found.

READ MORE: Fire devastates mobile home in Oliver

“It was apparent that the drugs were prepped in a manner for immediate sale on our streets,” Cpl. Jeff Carroll said in a news release.

Police said they arrested three people while the warrant was being carried out.

“RCMP prepared and submitted a detailed report to the public prosecution service of Canada, after laboratory testing confirmed the substances seized by authorities were, in fact, illicit drugs,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

Prosecutors have now approved charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking against 27-year-old Brandon Campbell of Kelowna and 48-year-old Lisa Lakey of Summerland.