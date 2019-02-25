Canada
Fire devastates mobile home in Oliver

A fire devastated a single-wide mobile home early Monday morning in Oliver. Nobody was home at the time.

Firefighters responded to an early-morning blaze at a mobile home in Oliver.

Crews were called to Greasewood Avenue and Ryegrass Road around 3 a.m.

“The single-wide mobile home was fully involved on arrival,” Fire Chief Bob Graham said.

The flames were extinguished by 5:30 a.m., he added.

“The last firetruck left around 7 a.m., just in case it flared up or there were any hot spots,” Graham said.

There isn’t much left at the site, he said. “It was a single-wide mobile: when they burn up, they burn up.”

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

