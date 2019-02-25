2019 Juno Awards: Coeur de pirate, Jeremy Dutcher among performers

Canada’s biggest night in music is coming up.

That’s right, the 2019 Juno Awards are less than three weeks away and a brand new set of live performances has just been revealed.

The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced the updated lineup in an official release on Monday morning.

Indie pop singer and six-time Juno nominee Coeur De Pirate will take the stage next month along with the 2018 Polaris Music Prize-winning Jeremy Dutcher.

All the way from Québec, Loud (born Simon Cliche Trudeau) — one of the province’s most popular rappers — will make his national television debut, as well as Ontario native brother-and-sister country duo, The Reklaws.

These are only a few of the performances that music lovers may not want to miss this year.

This year, the Junos will be presented by Canadian pop icon, Sarah McLachlan. “I’m honoured to have been asked to host the 48th Annual Juno Awards,” she said.

“I know intimately what it feels like to be on the Juno stage and I feel truly blessed to play a new role for an organization that has supported me throughout my career,” the 51-year-old added.

The newly announced wave of artists will join the previously confirmed set of performers, including Loud Luxury, Bülow and 1980s pop icon Corey Hart.

More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks before the Junos take place in March.

On Jan. 16, it was revealed that Hart will also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

“I got a phone call from Allan Reid, who is the president of CARAS (the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences),” Hart told Global News after being asked how he heard about the induction.

“I had never spoken with him before so I was completely surprised by the phone call and obviously blown away by the news,” he added.

That same day, Hart released his first single in more than 20 years, Dreaming Time Again. An accompanying EP of the same name was also announced and is set for a release later in 2019, as well as an extensive Canadian tour commencing in May.

“As a musician and songwriter, I never held the goal to one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” he continued, “and it’s really not something I ever expected to happen. Now that it has, it’s just… like a dream come true.” [Laughs]

Additional tickets have just been released for the 2019 Juno Awards. They are available to purchase here or in-person at the Budweiser Gardens box office in London, Ont.

The annual Juno Awards ceremony takes place on March 17, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the currently confirmed performers

Corey Hart

Jeremy Dutcher and Blake Pouliot

Coeur de pirate

Loud Luxury

Bülow

The Reklaws

Loud

