‘Could have won the Olympics with that bid’: Ambrosie on 2020 Grey Cup choice

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie described Saskatchewan’s bid to host the 2020 Grey Cup as “world class.”

“The bidders were challenged to raise the bar, and how do you build on a great Ottawa Grey Cup, an amazing Edmonton Grey Cup and what they are building in Calgary?” Ambrosie said.

“You could have won the Olympics with that bid.”

Ambrosie said there were a number of things that stood out, including the potential for the ultimate fan experience and the new stadium.

“Everyone in our league knows this is a special thing that’s happened here in Saskatchewan and that stadium is special and of course we want to showcase that,” Ambrosie said.

“Not only showcase it for the Grey Cup, but showcase that stadium to the world.”

Evraz Place, home to Mosaic Stadium, will turn into “Grey Cup Village” and will host all fan events, parties and concerts, on top of the game itself.

“Fans can show up and basically take off their coat and enjoy Grey Cup in one location. I think the Grey Cup committee was overwhelmed by how great that would be for the fan experience,” Ambrosie said.

The last time Regina played host to the Grey Cup was in 2013 at Taylor Field. The Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 for their fourth championship.

2020 will also be the Roughriders 110th anniversary.