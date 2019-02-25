No major changes expected for Oilers as countdown to NHL trade deadline is on

The Edmonton Oilers are not expected to be major players as the NHL trade deadline approaches.

“We’re looking to improve the hockey club. If that means adding a positional player, then we’ll do it. It has to make sense,” interim general manager Keith Gretzky said last week. “We’re not going to do a short-term fix and cost us an arm and a leg.”

The deadline is at 1 p.m. MST on Monday. Veteran forward Alex Chiasson could be a target for other teams. Chiasson, 28, comes cheap, with a cap hit of just $650,000. He has 17 goals on the season but hasn’t scored since Jan. 8.

Gretzky has made two deals since taking over after the firing of Peter Chiarelli on Jan. 22. He traded goalie Cam Talbot to Philadelphia for goalie Anthony Stolarz. He also shipped Ryan Spooner to Vancouver for Sam Gagner.

The Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets have already teamed up for two significant trades, with the Blue Jackets getting Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel.

Check back here for continuing updates on the NHL trade deadline.