Ontario man whose brother died in jail holds public forum in Vancouver

An Ontario man is travelling across the country telling the story of his brother who died in jail, and is sharing his story in Vancouver Sunday.

30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri, who suffers from schizophrenia, died in December 2016. He was only at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., for 11 days, waiting to be transferred to a mental health facility.

According to the family, he was killed due to excessive force by the corrections officers. They also allege he was in solitary confinement for the entire time he was in the jail.

His brother, Yusuf Faqiri says a coroners report proves there’s truth to their claims.

“The coroners report was very compelling,” Yusuf said.

“At the time of Soleiman’s death, the last few minutes of his life, both his legs and his hands were tied, he was pepper sprayed twice, he was in segregation the whole time, multiple guards were involved in his death, and the coroners report said there were 50 blunt impact trauma bruises on Sudeiman.”

Yusuf says after two years, his family is still full of questions.

“Since that day my family has been living through a nightmare, and the one question that we have been asking since that day has still not been answered: Why was my brother, who is suffering from a mental illness, killed under government care?”

The family is suing the Province of Ontario for $14.3 million in damages.

According to the statement of claim, Faqiri was arrested on Dec. 4, 2016, on charges of assault, aggravated assault and uttering threats after an altercation with a neighbour. No charges ended up being laid.

An open panel discussion is being held Sunday at the Mount Pleasant Community Centre at 6:30 p.m., hosted by No One is Illegal and the BC Civil Liberties Association.