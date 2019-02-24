The West Block Transcript: Season 8, Episode 25

THE WEST BLOCK

Episode 25, Season 8

Sunday, February 24, 2019

Host: Mercedes Stephenson

Guest Interviews: Minister Jim Carr, Minister Amarjeet Sohi, Susan Delacourt, Robert Fife

Location: Ottawa

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Susan Delacourt: And there are—I think the clerks testimony, which was—we were talking about this, just riveting television. The clerk’s position or the way he laid it out was there was a lot more going on in cabinet than just this issue and I think we’ve seen it. There was apparently quite an epic battle over Indigenous justice.

Mercedes Stephenson: And some hints to that speech that she gave that she wasn’t very happy with the government.

Susan Delacourt: That’s right, that Bob reported in the original story. So I think we’re starting to see the side of the story where this cabinet minister, the anonymous reports again, on the other side was problematic. We’re starting to see the problems were not just on this. They were, for some cabinet members, larger. And I thought it was interesting the way the clerk also defended Carolyn Bennett and came out so strongly.

Mercedes Stephenson: And she and Jody Wilson-Raybould apparently did not get along.

Susan Delacourt: Yes, and we can see that now and we can see that there wasn’t just a personality difference. There was apparently a huge policy difference.

Bob Fife: One of the things that I liked about this whole—now that they’ve pulled back the curtain, now you see how things really operate in this town. Big powerful corporation mounts a massive lobbying campaign and gets the prime minister onside, Quebec premiers onside, the clerk onside and they’ve got a stubborn attorney general who won’t cave and up until December 19th, up until Christmas she wasn’t going to cave and there’s an opportunity for a cabinet shuffle and she is moved. And we have a Montreal MP whose riding’s right adjacent to—

Mercedes Stephenson: What a coincidence.

Bob Fife: You know? And then Mr. Wernick said well this shows—because she didn’t do this showed the system worked. No, the system was supposed to work in SNC-Lavalin’s favour.

Mercedes Stephenson: One question we don’t know the answer to and it was all overshadowed the minute Jody Wilson-Raybould walked out of cabinet and all of our jaws collectively dropped—

Susan Delacourt: It was like the Bobby Ewing moment in Dallas.

Mercedes Stephenson: Who would have thought this could be overshadowed by anything. But Gerry Butts resigned, the prime minister’s principal secretary. He says he did nothing wrong so why did he resign then?

Susan Delacourt: I think that is the big unanswered question at the end of a very strange week. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gerry Butts walk into cabinet next week the way things have been going.

Mercedes Stephenson: I hear there might be an open seat in Cape Breton, so—

Susan Delacourt: Yeah, that would be a demotion for him, too. So I think we’ve got to find out that, because, you know, there were all these suggestions that Gerald Butts offered up his head to do reconciliation with Jody Wilson-Raybould. I did not see Ms. Wilson-Raybould in a particular conciliatory mood in the Commons in the wake of that. She stood up and said I want to speak my truth. It looked like she was still kind of—this whatever burning issue is still burning and Gerry Butts is now gone. And I think the story we’re going to have to look at next week, is how is this government reorganizing itself around somebody who is so central? When you talked about the centre in this government, you were talking about Gerald Butts and Katie Telford. Katie Telford’s still there but Gerald Butts is gone.

Bob Fife: Susan is right, is that they need somebody to come in now—we’ve heard our ambassador to Washington that David McNaughton as a possibility, but they need somebody—

Susan Delacourt: They denied it, yeah.

Bob Fife: To come in to get that place reorganized.

Mercedes Stephenson: I have to ask. Jagmeet Singh, is he going to win in the by-election tomorrow? Yes or no?

Bob Fife: I think he’s going to win.

Susan Delacourt: I think he’s going to win and when he gets to the House of Commons he’s going to be sorry he won.

Mercedes Stephenson: Okay, a lot to ask in that question. Thank you very much to our journos for joining us today.

Bob Fife: Thank you.

Mercedes Stephenson: That’s our show for today, thanks for joining us today. I’m Mercedes Stephenson, see you next week.