National ad blitz promotes benefits of Canadian beef

A new advertising campaign aims to give the beef industry a boost, just weeks after the release of Canada’s new food guide, which has a greater emphasis on plant-based proteins.

The national blitz — dubbed “ThinkBeef” — includes three 15-second television spots in response to the new food guide, published in January.

Compared to the prior edition, the guide shifts the focus to plant-based sources of protein over meat. It also removes the four food groups in favour of general guidelines.

“We’re all in favour of having more fruits and vegetables as part of our meals, and beef’s part of that picture,” said Joyce Parslow, the executive director of marketing and consumer relations at Canada Beef.

The campaign highlights beef’s protein content, along with iron and other vitamins.

“We think it’s a good opportunity to get in front of consumers again with this message of what beef has to offer and that beef belongs as one of the protein options on the plate,” Parslow said.

While the campaign emphasizes the benefits of beef, University of Alberta registered dietitian Caroline Richard told Global News the protein source has advantages and disadvantages.

“Yes, beef is part of a healthy diet, but you also need to consume other protein sources to get other nutrients that you won’t get in beef,” Richard said.

The average Canadian consumes 18.2 kg (40.12 pounds) of beef a year, according to Canada Beef.