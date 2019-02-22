HFX Wanderers FC to host first ever home game on May 4

Professional soccer will finally arrive at Halifax’s Wanderers Grounds on May 4, according to the team.

In an announcement Friday afternoon, the HFX Wanderers FC said the game will take place at 2 p.m. against Hamilton’s Forge HC.

“Saturday, May 4 will be an historic day for our club and for the city of Halifax, and we can’t wait to share the experience with 6,000 friends,” said Derek Martin, founder and president of HFX Wanderers FC, in the statement.

🌊 “This is more than a game to look forward to!” ⚓️ Our coach Stephen Hart can’t wait to lead out his team at the Wanderers Grounds on May 4 for our home opener against @ForgeFCHamilton ⚽️ Grab your memberships and season seats 🗞️ Story: https://t.co/8u2pvVi95F#UTW #CanPL pic.twitter.com/ta5Q7DS2ou — HFX Wanderers FC (@HfxWanderersFC) February 22, 2019

The Wanderers’ season opener will take place a week prior on April 28 against Vancouver Island’s Pacific FC.

The full schedule has yet to be posted. It is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Team still not formed

Despite the home and season opener announcement, the actual soccer team is still not completely assembled.

The Wanderers have been steadily announcing players that have signed with the currently incomplete team. As of Friday afternoon, the club is comprised of 15 signed players and two USPORTS draft picks.

Here’s a list of players that have signed with the Wanderers:

Jan-Michael Williams, 34, keeper

Christian Oxner, 20, keeper

Zachary Sukunda, 23, fullback

Elton John, 31, defender

Chakib Hocine, 27, defender

Alex De Carolis, 26, defender

Ndzemdzela Langwa, 20, defender

Chrisnovic N’sa, 20, defender

Kouamé Ouattara, 27, midfielder

Kodai Iida, 24, midfielder

Elliot Simmons, 20, midfielder

Scott Firth, 17, midfielder

Andre Rampersad, 23, forward

Akeem Garcia, 22, forward

Vincent Lamy, 19, striker

The club drafted two defenders and a keeper at the CPL U SPORTS draft earlier in November. Defenders Peter Schaale and André Bona still have to try out for the team. Keeper Christian Oxner, who was chosen at the U SPORTS draft, was signed on Feb. 20.

Oxner, along with 17-year-old midfielder Scott Firth, are the only two players originally from Halifax.

The HFX Wanderers FC were announced as Halifax’s newest professional sports team in May 2018.

Ticket prices for season ticket holders were released last month and can be found here.