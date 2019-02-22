Highway 97A in North Okanagan closed because of traffic incident

Traffic along Highway 97A between Vernon and Armstrong was being diverted Friday morning because of what police are calling a serious motor vehicle incident.

RCMP currently on scene of a serious motor vehicle incident involving 2 vehicles located on Hwy 97A at Pleasant Valley Rd, Spallumcheen. Road closed in both directions. Detour in affect. More details will be provided once available. Check Drive BC for updates. @BCRCMPTraffic — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) February 22, 2019

The two-vehicle incident took place on Highway 97A at Pleasant Valley Road in Spallumcheen, approximately 18 kilometres south of Enderby. The highway is closed in both directions, but a detour is available via Pleasant Valley Road.

Police say the cause of the collision isn’t known, but that two drivers and one passenger have been transported to hospital, with one person in critical condition.

Police say collision analysts are on scene.

Police are also reminding motorists to drive according to weather conditions and that you have winter tires.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy97A – South of #ArmstrongBC at Pleasant Valley Road due to vehicle incident. Detour in effect, assessment in progress.#VernonBC

Information here: https://t.co/tW1aVnkdGn — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 22, 2019

For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!