Highway 97A in North Okanagan closed because of traffic incident
Traffic along Highway 97A between Vernon and Armstrong was being diverted Friday morning because of what police are calling a serious motor vehicle incident.
The two-vehicle incident took place on Highway 97A at Pleasant Valley Road in Spallumcheen, approximately 18 kilometres south of Enderby. The highway is closed in both directions, but a detour is available via Pleasant Valley Road.
Police say the cause of the collision isn’t known, but that two drivers and one passenger have been transported to hospital, with one person in critical condition.
Police say collision analysts are on scene.
Police are also reminding motorists to drive according to weather conditions and that you have winter tires.
For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.
