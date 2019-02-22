Traffic
February 22, 2019 1:55 pm
Updated: February 22, 2019 2:09 pm

Highway 97A in North Okanagan closed because of traffic incident

By Online Journalist  Global News

A section of Highway 97A in the North Okanagan was closed on Friday morning because of a traffic incident near Spallumcheen.

Submitted
A A

Traffic along Highway 97A between Vernon and Armstrong was being diverted Friday morning because of what police are calling a serious motor vehicle incident.

The two-vehicle incident took place on Highway 97A at Pleasant Valley Road in Spallumcheen, approximately 18 kilometres south of Enderby. The highway is closed in both directions, but a detour is available via Pleasant Valley Road.

Police say the cause of the collision isn’t known, but that two drivers and one passenger have been transported to hospital, with one person in critical condition.

Police say three people were transported to hospital.

Submitted

Police say collision analysts are on scene.

Police are also reminding motorists to drive according to weather conditions and that you have winter tires.

For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Report an error
highway 97a
highway closure
North Okanagan
Okanagan
spallumcheen
Traffic
Traffic accident
vernon rcmp

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.