February 22, 2019 1:27 pm

N.S. natural gas project goes to court to remove Aboriginal protesters

By Staff The Canadian Press

Protesters gather at the Alton Natural Gas Storage LP office in Stewiacke, N.S., on October 4, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The company heading a controversial project that would see natural gas stored in huge underground caverns north of Halifax has gone to court to remove Aboriginal protesters from its work site.

READ MORE: More delays for Alton underground cavern gas storage plan

Alton Natural Gas LP says it has filed an application in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia requesting safe access to its Alton River facilities near Shubenacadie, and is seeking to remove protesters who are trespassing on its property and who have “consistently” blocked access to the site.

The company says the step was necessary and comes after attempts at “engagement and discussion” with the individuals at the site.

It says power was recently lost at the facility and a recent inspection found flooding had damaged electrical equipment.

The company says it’s “essential” it have “immediate and unobstructed access” to assess the damage and to conduct repairs.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia ordered to pay Mi’kmaq band $75,000 for court costs in gas storage dispute

It says the work is needed to ensure the safety of its workers, neighbours and those who may attempt to enter without authorization.

