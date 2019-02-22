Kitchener Rangers crushed by Niagara IceDogs

The Kitchener Rangers visited the Niagara IceDogs and left with their tails between their legs after the home side pummeled them 10-2.

Jack Studnicka scored twice in the first period for Niagara, which also had Kyen Sopa and Kirill Maksimov find the back of the net.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers topple lowly Kingston Frontenacs

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Graham Dickerson countered for Kitchener with his first career OHL goal.

WATCH: Graham Dickerson’s first career goal

The Rangers pulled Luke Richardson after the opening frame but Lucas Pfeil did little to stop the onslaught.

Studnicka would score two more in the second period while Akil Thomas would add another to make the margin 7-1 heading into the final stanza.

Maksimov would score while killing a penalty to keep the pressure on the Rangers before Oliver Castleman and Sopa would close out the scoring for Niagara.

Justin MacPherson would score a consolation marker for Kitchener with just 25 seconds remaining to finish things off.