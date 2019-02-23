This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Feb. 23

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Voting for change?

The 2018 Quebec election was historic, with voters giving a majority to the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) — a party that had never held the reins of power.

A new study, based on an Ipsos poll conducted after the election, suggests the driving force behind the sweep was a desire for change and not necessarily an endorsement of the CAQ’s platforms.

Ipsos Quebec vice-president Sébastien Dallaire sat down with Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard for an in-depth look at why Quebecers voted the way they did.

Granting wishes, changing lives

The beginning of March kicks off Children’s Wish Month.

It’s a time that is all about bringing joy to children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

Eight years ago, Adam Marina was granted his wish to travel to Illinois to visit the headquarters of Caterpillar Inc.

He was 16 years old at the time and had recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Marina says his experience helped him cope with the stress of treatment and also inspired him to pursue his passion: mechanical engineering.

Marina joined Orchard, alongside Juli Meilleur from the Children’s Wish Foundation, to recount his life-changing experience.

For more information Children’s Wish Month or to learn how you can make a difference, visit the Children’s Wish website.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Hudson

The season of the Irish is upon us, and the town of Hudson will be holding its 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16.

Taking part in the festivities will be Global’s own Jamie Orchard, who will be acting as grand marshal.

And while the parade is always a blast, the celebrations leading up to it aren’t to be overlooked.

Past parade princesses Kimberley O’Brien and Samara O’Gorman, as well as Brenda O’Farrell, the 2019 Irishwoman of the Year, joined Orchard to let viewers know what to expect.

