5 things to do this weekend for Friday, February 22 2019
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
1 – Vancouver Pet Lover Show
February 23 & 24
Tradex, Abbotsford
Petlovershow.ca
2 – Vancouver Comic & Toy Show
February 24 10:30AM – 6PM
PNE Forum, Vancouver
Canadiancomics.net
3 – Owl Hoot-enanny
February 23 Noon-3PM
Campbell Valley Regional Park
Metrovancouver.org
4 – Talking Stick Festival
On Going until March 2
Various Locations throughout Vancouver
Talkingstickfest.ca
5– Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown
February 22 – 24
Various Locations through out Victoria
Downtownvictoria.ca
