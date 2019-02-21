5 things to do this weekend for Friday, February 22 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

1 – Vancouver Pet Lover Show

February 23 & 24

Tradex, Abbotsford

Petlovershow.ca

2 – Vancouver Comic & Toy Show

February 24 10:30AM – 6PM

PNE Forum, Vancouver

Canadiancomics.net

3 – Owl Hoot-enanny

February 23 Noon-3PM

Campbell Valley Regional Park

Metrovancouver.org

4 – Talking Stick Festival

On Going until March 2

Various Locations throughout Vancouver

Talkingstickfest.ca

5– Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown

February 22 – 24

Various Locations through out Victoria

Downtownvictoria.ca

