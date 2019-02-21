5 Things To Do

February 21, 2019 6:29 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, February 22 2019

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Pet Lover Show and the Talking Stick Festival

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

1 – Vancouver Pet Lover Show
February 23 & 24
Tradex, Abbotsford
Petlovershow.ca

2 – Vancouver Comic & Toy Show
February 24 10:30AM – 6PM
PNE Forum, Vancouver
Canadiancomics.net

3 – Owl Hoot-enanny
February 23 Noon-3PM
Campbell Valley Regional Park
Metrovancouver.org

4 – Talking Stick Festival
On Going until March 2
Various Locations throughout Vancouver
Talkingstickfest.ca

5– Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown
February 22 – 24
Various Locations through out Victoria
Downtownvictoria.ca

