5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, February 21
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 21.
1 – BC Home and Garden Show
February 20-24
BC Place Stadium
Bchomeandgardenshow.com
2 – Hopwired Festival
February 23 1PM – 5:30PM
Croatian Cultural Centre, Vancouver
Hopwiredfest.com
3 – Coastal Dance Festival
February 20-24
Anvil Centre, New Westminster
Damelahamid.ca
4 – Vancouver Heritage Week
February 18-24
Various Heritage Locations, Vancouver
Vancouverheritagefoundation.org
5- Winter Jazz on Granville Island
February 22-24
Performance Works, Vancouver
Granvilleisland.com
