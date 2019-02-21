5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, February 21

5 Things To Do

February 21, 2019 6:21 pm

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the BC Home and Garden Show and Coastal Dance Festival

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 21.

1 – BC Home and Garden Show
February 20-24
BC Place Stadium
Bchomeandgardenshow.com

2 – Hopwired Festival
February 23 1PM – 5:30PM
Croatian Cultural Centre, Vancouver
Hopwiredfest.com

3 – Coastal Dance Festival
February 20-24
Anvil Centre, New Westminster
Damelahamid.ca

4 – Vancouver Heritage Week
February 18-24
Various Heritage Locations, Vancouver
Vancouverheritagefoundation.org

5- Winter Jazz on Granville Island
February 22-24
Performance Works, Vancouver
Granvilleisland.com

