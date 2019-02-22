National Energy Board to release reconsideration report for Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion Friday

The National Energy Board (NEB) says it will release its reconsideration report on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion Friday morning.

The report will be presented at 10 a.m., and the news conference will be streamed live on this web page.

READ MORE: Alberta senator says ‘parts of the government’ want to kill the oilsands with Bill C-69

The NEB was directed by the federal government to reconsider two aspects of the project recommendation report related to marine shipping in September of last year. Former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci was appointed to oversee a new round of consultations with Indigenous communities.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

The project — which would triple the capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C. — has been in limbo while the federal government attempts to fulfil the Supreme Court’s requirements to consult Indigenous communities and consider the possible environmental impact of the additional oil tankers that would be off the coast if the project goes through.

READ MORE: Ottawa could wait until summer to make final Trans Mountain decision

The decision starts the clock on a 90-day deadline for cabinet to decide whether the project should proceed, but there have already been signals that the deadline could be pushed back.

The report will be released on the deadline date set out by the federal government.

—With files from the Canadian Press