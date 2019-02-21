Patricia Lester leaves Peterborough City Hall role as commissioner

Patricia Lester has left her role as the City of Peterborough’s commissioner of Corporate and Legislative Services (CCLS)

The City announced her departure in a release issued Wednesday but said it would not comment on Lester’s departure as it was a “personal issue.”

Since May 2018, Lester served as the City’s CCLS — the senior manager for finance, city clerk’s office, legal services, information technology, human resources and facilities.

Lester was initially hired in July 2009 as the City’s solicitor and served until her CCLS appointment. David Potts replaced Lester as the City’s solicitor.

In the interim, Richard Freymond, the City’s chief financial officer and manager of financial services, will serve as the acting CCLS.

Lester’s departure comes following several key changes in upper management last spring including Allan Seabrooke who stepped down as CAO to replace Ken Doherty who was retiring as director of community services. Sandra Clancy replaced Seabrooke.

“While we’ve had a bit of turnover in our senior management team over the last year, we continue to have a great staff team at the City that will continue to deliver services to meet the high standards that our community deserves,” stated Clancy, the chief administrative officer.

