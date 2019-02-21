Politics
February 21, 2019 8:32 pm

Alberta Party candidate for Livingstone-Macleod banned from running in elections for 5 years

By Online journalist  Global News

Tim Meech, the Alberta Party's candidate for the provincial riding of Livingstone-Macleod, has been banned from running in the 2019 election.

albertaparty.ca
A A

The Alberta Party has suffered yet another blow to its 2019 provincial election lineup, this time in the southern Alberta riding of Livingstone-Macleod.

Tim Meech was planning on running in the riding but has been banned by Elections Alberta for failing to file paperwork that detailed expenses and expenditures during the nomination process.

Alberta’s deputy chief electoral officer confirmed Meech’s suspension on Thursday.

Global News
Story continues below

“These aren’t our rules, it’s the legislation,” said Drew Westwater. “He has 60 days to file an appeal with the courts to get relief from the penalties.”

READ MORE: Opponents react to Alberta Party leader’s appeal for ‘minor administrative offence’: ‘people make mistakes’

Meech has been banned from running until Feb. 2, 2024, and has been fined $500, Westwater said.

The politician’s suspension comes at a bad time for the Alberta Party, as leader Stephen Mandel has been served with a similar suspension for the same offence.

WATCH BELOW: Alberta Party leader facing ban on running

Mandel said on Feb. 8 that he will ask the Court of Queen’s Bench to overturn the ban.

Calls and emails to Tim Meech and the Alberta Party had not been returned as of 6:30 p.m. MT.

READ MORE: Awaiting the writ: which Alberta parties are prepared for the 2019 election?

 

