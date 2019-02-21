Okanagan man wins $500,000 in lottery

A Penticton man is $500,000 richer after winning a Valentine’s Day lottery draw.

Harald Naegel correctly picked the five main numbers in the Daily Grand Draw on Feb. 14. Naegel purchased his winning ticket at the Rocky Store on Haven Hill Road in Penticton.

“I checked the ticket at my local gas station and thought, ‘Holy mackerel, those look like my numbers,’” said Naegel. “The first person I told was my wife; she was tickled to find out we won.”

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: Lottery winner wears ‘Scream’ mask to hide identity after hitting $1.5M jackpot

Naegel says he’s been playing the lottery for years, and his winning selection came down to dropping a number from his usual Lotto 6/49 picks.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for several years with Lotto 6/49, and I’ve been playing Daily Grand since it started,” said Naegel. “I couldn’t remember which of the six numbers I dropped for Daily Grand, so I actually had to check my ticket. I guess I picked the right one. My first thought was ‘life is goofy!’

“Money doesn’t change the big things in life, but it sure is helpful to have.”

Naegel says he doesn’t know what his financial plans are yet, but there are some things on his wish list.

“I’ve always dreamed of a small cabin in the woods somewhere and maybe a bit of traveling in the future,” he said. “Helping people out is also important to me. I might help my daughter go into business for herself.”