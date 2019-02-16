RCMP issue warning about about STARS Lottery scam

After receiving several complaints, RCMP are warning Albertans about a telephone scam where callers claim to be with STARS Lottery.

In a release issued late Friday night, Crowsnest RCMP said the caller asks victims to send money to an address in Kamloops, B.C. The scheme is associated with the phone number 1-514-316-0009.

STARS Lottery is aware of the issue.

“Unfortunately, we often see an increase in these types of scam calls when our Alberta lottery is taking place,” said Chad Saxon with STARS in an email on Saturday.

STARS said people won’t ever be asked to send money to claim a lottery prize. Saxon added that you can check if you’re a winner through the official list on its site or at 1-888-880-0992.

Saxon said if you do receive a scam call, note the phone number and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

RCMP said to exercise caution when answering suspicious calls and avoid giving personal or banking information over the phone.

If you have information about the scam or have been a victim of it, call Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867, or contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or online.

