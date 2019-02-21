‘There are no tears,’ Georges St-Pierre announces retirement from MMA

Georges St-Pierre, a two-division UFC champion who put mixed martial arts on the map in Canada, has announced his retirement from the sport.

“There are no tears,” he insisted.

“It takes a lot of discipline to retire on top. It was a long process in my mind, but it’s time to do it. Only a few people have done it.”

Walking into the press conference, held by the UFC Thursday at Montreal’s Bell Centre, St-Pierre said he made a point not to bring any written notes.

“I want to do this with my heart,” he said.

“I’m here to announce my retirement. It’s hard to retire when you’re in a combat sport. I always said it’s better to do it yourself than be told to do it. You should retire on top.”

Closing his eyes, St-Pierre thanked all his coaches and those who helped him throughout his career.

“All the people that I mentioned had a huge influence on my career,” he said.

“If it was not for them, I wouldn’t be able to be where I am.”

The 37-year-old from Saint-Isidore, Que., last fought in November 2017 when he dethroned middleweight champion Michael (The Count) Bisping.

He gave up the 185-pound crown a month later, citing health issues — an ulcerative colitis.

“I don’t have the same hunger anymore. Even though physically I feel on top of my game, I don’t feel the same hunger anymore,” he explained.

“I could do this one fight at a time, but this business is about what’s next, not about what was.”

The Bisping fight was St-Pierre’s first time entering the octagon since stepping away from the sport four years earlier after a memorable run as welterweight champion.

St-Pierre, who leaves with a 26-2 record, defended his 170-pound title nine times.

— with files from The Canadian Press.