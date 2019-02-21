London’s airport adding daily flights to Calgary

You can add Calgary to the growing list of destinations with direct flights from London’s airport.

Starting this summer, Air Canada will be adding daily, non-stop flights to Calgary from London International Airport.

Airport CEO Mike Seabrook says this is positive news for travellers across Southwestern Ontario.

“Air Canada continues to demonstrate their commitment to our region and have been steadily increasing the number of destinations that they serve from London. The daily non-stop flights will allow passengers a short flight time to Calgary as well as providing convenient connections to other Western Canada destinations,” Seabrook said in a statement on Thursday.

The service will operate on a seasonal basis. This year, the flights will run from June 24 until mid-October.

This follows the addition of direct flights to Halifax, Edmonton and Abbotsford, B.C., out of London airport, through WestJet’s discount airline Swoop. Those flights will begin May 24.

“We had a record year for passengers in 2018 and we know there’s considerable growth ahead,” Seabrook said.

“We will continue to provide an exceptional passenger experience that encourages more people from southern Ontario to use our airport.”

London International Airport now also offers non-stop service to Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.