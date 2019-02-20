Woman who climbed Statue of Liberty scales Texas building to protest family separation

A woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July last year to protest family separation has been arrested after climbing a school building run by shelter organization Southwest Key in Austin, Texas.

Therese Patricia Okoumou’s climb was streamed on Periscope by the progressive media organization Act.TV.

She was heard yelling “Free the children, let them go” from atop the building, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Police blocked access to the building while they tried to talk Okoumou down, News 4 San Antonio reported. She eventually came down on her own and was detained.

WATCH: Police continue to negotiate with activist on top of the Southwest Key building in Austin



Okoumou was found guilty of trespassing and other charges for her Independence Day protest, where she engaged in an hours-long standoff with police after climbing to the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

She is expected to face charges of criminal trespassing for climbing the Southwest Key building, police told KXAN.

Southwest Key has faced criticism over its Brownsville, Texas shelter, which houses undocumented immigrant children separated from their families.

