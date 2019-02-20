Spike in gas prices in the Okanagan
Gas prices are on the rise in the Okanagan.
On Tuesday, most gas stations in the Central Okanagan were showing prices of $1.189 per litre. On Wednesday, motorists are now seeing prices of $1.279 a litre.
According to GasBuddy, though, there are stations in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country still showing prices of $1.189 a litre.
READ MORE: Gas prices likely to rise in ‘wild, bumpy’ 2019: fuel expert
In Penticton, GasBuddy showed prices ranging from $1.109 a litre to $1.299 a litre, with most being around $1.119 to $1.139.
In Vernon, GasBuddy showed prices ranging from $1.164 to $1.279, with most reporting prices of $1.169 and $1.179.
Gas is $1.169 in Osoyoos, between $1.159 and $1.279 in Kamloops and $1.359 in Vancouver.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.