Spike in gas prices in the Okanagan

Gas prices are on the rise in the Okanagan.

On Tuesday, most gas stations in the Central Okanagan were showing prices of $1.189 per litre. On Wednesday, motorists are now seeing prices of $1.279 a litre.

According to GasBuddy, though, there are stations in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country still showing prices of $1.189 a litre.

Dean the wholesale price forbgas ststions in the Okanagan today is about $1.15 a litre. Selling for $1.18 means you are losing money especially with credit card purchases. The up and down is merely the removal and restoration of the retail margin https://t.co/Y0WP5TjYFw — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) February 20, 2019

In Penticton, GasBuddy showed prices ranging from $1.109 a litre to $1.299 a litre, with most being around $1.119 to $1.139.

In Vernon, GasBuddy showed prices ranging from $1.164 to $1.279, with most reporting prices of $1.169 and $1.179.

Gas is $1.169 in Osoyoos, between $1.159 and $1.279 in Kamloops and $1.359 in Vancouver.

