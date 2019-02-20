Okanagan
February 20, 2019 5:10 pm
Updated: February 20, 2019 5:12 pm

Spike in gas prices in the Okanagan

By Online Journalist  Global News

Gas prices in the Okanagan are on the rise.

Gas prices are on the rise in the Okanagan.

On Tuesday, most gas stations in the Central Okanagan were showing prices of $1.189 per litre. On Wednesday, motorists are now seeing prices of $1.279 a litre.

According to GasBuddy, though, there are stations in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country still showing prices of $1.189 a litre.

In Penticton, GasBuddy showed prices ranging from $1.109 a litre to $1.299 a litre, with most being around $1.119 to $1.139.

In Vernon, GasBuddy showed prices ranging from $1.164 to $1.279, with most reporting prices of $1.169 and $1.179.

Gas is $1.169 in Osoyoos, between $1.159 and $1.279 in Kamloops and $1.359 in Vancouver.

