OPP looking for federal offender known to visit Belleville, Peterborough areas

OPP are on the lookout for a federal offender based in Kingston they say has breached the conditions of his statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Stephen Dunkley, 34, of Havelock.

Police say he is serving a two-year sentence for theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, break-and-enter with intent and assault.

In 2017, Dunkley and three other people were arrested as part of an alleged vehicle-theft ring. In August 2017, he pleaded guilty to a dozen counts of theft over $5,000 and six counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of break-and-enter.

Dunkley is described as a Caucasian male, six-feet-two-inches tall, 196 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes.

OPP say Dunkley is known to frequent the Peterborough, Belleville and Campbellford areas.

Police are asking anyone with information about Dunkley’s whereabouts to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).

