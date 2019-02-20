UPDATE: Suspicious package causes false alarm evacuation in Kelowna

UPDATE:

A suspicious package that turned out to be an open and unattended duffel bag led to a false alarm evacuation of the Interior Health building in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday morning.

The duffel bag was found on the second floor of the five-storey building at approximately 10:14 a.m.

A building manager told Global News the duffel bag prompted the cautionary evacuation, but the manager couldn’t speak as to what, if anything, was inside the duffel bag.

Kelowna RCMP said several officers assisted with evacuating the approximate 800 employees, while Police Dog Services cleared the building at 500 Doyle Avenue.

Police said the package was determined to not be suspicious in nature, with employees being allowed to return inside around 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have blocked off part of Kelowna’s downtown core, as the Interior Health building has been evacuated.

There was no word on why the evacuation took place, but many people are outside the building at St. Paul Street, Doyle Avenue and Ellis Street.

A person inside the building at the time of the evacuation told Global News an evacuation alert was issued over the intercom system.

Police and a police dog were seen entering the building.

