Ford suspends Ontario PC caucus member ‘indefinitely’ due to comments to parents of children with autism

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier has been suspended from the Ontario PC Caucus “indefinitely,” according to Premier Doug Ford’s office.

“Hillier has been suspended indefinitely following his disrespectful comments to parents of children with autism,” a statement said on Wednesday.

“This is no doubt that this is the toughest file I have ever worked on. Minister MacLeod began reviewing the program her first day and developed a fair, equitable and sustainable program for all children and families,” Ford said.

It is unclear exactly what Hillier said but the government has been under fire about a new autism program Ford announced last week.

Dozens of parents were at the legislature on Wednesday to voice concerns about the new program that they say provides inadequate funding for their kids to get the treatment they need.

Some parents said Progressive Conservative Randy Hillier told them “yada yada yada” as they attended question period.

“I want to listen to every parent, and every family member who wants to share their stories and their asks,” Ford said. “But Mr. Hillier’s comments crossed the lined and that is unacceptable.”

Hillier did not immediately respond to request for comment.

–With files from The Canadian Press

#BREAKING: @OntarioPCParty sources tell @globalnews as Parents of Autistic children were leaving the public gallery voicing their concerns to floor of house, MPP @randyhillier allegedly said "yadda, yadda, yadda…" #ONPoli — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) February 20, 2019