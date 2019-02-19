Toronto busker reunites with missing bassoon weeks later

It’s been over six weeks since Toronto musician Jeff Burke has seen his bassoon after he says it was taken early January, but on Tuesday it was found and he was reunited with his beloved instrument.

On Jan. 5, Burke was at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Bloor Street West, near Dovercourt Road, on his way to a gig when he left his instrument and several other items unattended for a quick washroom break. However, when he returned his belongings were gone.

Burke said he received a note from a friend saying the bassoon may have been found.

“I was trying to keep my mind even because I didn’t want to face the disappointment,” Burke said.

But once he saw TTC staff bring out the items, he was overcome with joy.

“I couldn’t believe it… and then they came back with my duffle bag with my theremin, my amp and everything else… I’m overjoyed. I’m ecstatic.”

Davey Mol, supervisor of Lost Articles with the TTC, said a transit agency staff member saw the GoFundMe and recalled the large instrument being dropped off at the lost and found.

It was left at Ossington Station on Jan. 8 and brought to the TTC’s lost article office on Jan. 15.

“One of our staff members here remembered something from the weekend about a subway musician missing his instrument,” Mol said.

“Big things like that we tend to remember and we were able to verify it was his.”

Burke said he has filed a police report and an investigation is underway.

A GoFundMe page set up for Burke has raised more than $14,000 and it will be used to recoup lost wages over the last six weeks.

“It’s so difficult to express how much gratitude I feel,” Burke said.

“All I have ever wanted to do was share my music… I’m going to play.”

We are super happy to have reunited Jeff Burke with his #bassoon today. It was turned in to #TTC's Lost Articles Office in January. One of our awesome employees saw a story on the news, connected the dots and we contacted Jeff today. Good work, team! Happy bassooning, Jeff! pic.twitter.com/J2rarK98q5 — Sue Motahedin (@TTCsue) February 19, 2019