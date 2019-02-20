Ice fisherman camping at Sand Lake describes truck ‘flying into our tents’

An incident heard and seen by many in Southeastern Ontario is just now being told by one of the two men involved.

READ MORE: Ice fishermen run over by truck on Sand Lake, according to family

On Saturday, Josh Strugnell and Jordan Lambert filled Strugnell’s Honda Civic with all of their ice fishing equipment for a night out on the ice at Sand Lake.

As midnight passed, Strugnell says the two friends remained in their individual ice fishing tents in the hopes of a late-night catch before turning in. Then something unexpected happened.

“A truck came flying into our tents and I don’t really know what happened next,” Strugnell said.

Strugnell, who says he lost consciousness for around one minute, quickly crawled out of his tent in shock, and saw his long-time friend, Lambert, motionless and face down on the ice.

“I thought he was dead,” said Strugnell.

According to Strugnell, he saw a truck fleeing from the lake and two men running from the shores in his direction. One of the men, who was in a panic, sat inside of Strugnell’s vehicle, while Strugnell pulled Lambert’s unconscious body into it.

“I floored the Civic from Sand Lake to KGH [Kingston General Hospital],” said Strugnell as he verbally replayed the series of events.

The Frontenac OPP released a press release on Tuesday saying they responded at approximately 1 a.m.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

When the three men arrived at the hospital, Strugnell says the man, who had said his name was Curtis, quickly left.

“My mind was focusing on Jordan, and I wish I acted differently and got more information from this Curtis guy, but I was worried Jordan was in serious danger,” Strugnell said.

READ MORE: Collision causes diesel spill in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Shannonville

Lambert was released from KGH the following day with cuts to his face and minor injuries. Strugnall also suffered a concussion.

WATCH: Ice fishermen run over by truck on Sand Lake, according to family

Kassy, Strugnall’s sister, published a post about the incident on Facebook which has garnered over 10,000 shares and around 1,300 comments from people across the region. Her reasoning was to bring attention to the situation in hopes that someone will come forward and turn themselves into police.

“I’ve never seen my brother shook up like this. It makes me sick that those people hit them and then took off running,” Kassy said. “What if they were dead?”

After this traumatizing incident, Strugnell told Global News that his ice fishing days might be behind him, and even though he lost nearly $8,000 worth of equipment, he just wants justice.

The OPP confirmed they are investigating this incident and are searching for a light-coloured pick-up truck that fled the scene.