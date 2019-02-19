Crime
February 19, 2019 4:59 pm

Calgary police looking for parkade robbery suspect

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR

A Calgary police sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a parkade robbery on Jan. 24, 2019.

Calgary Police Service / provided
Calgary police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery in a downtown Calgary parkade in late January.

At about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, a woman was walking to her car in the parkade at the Grid 5 apartments at 618 5 Ave. S.W. Police say a man approached her demanding her purse and car keys, allegedly trying to grab them and pushing the woman into a wall.

The man fled after another vehicle entered the parkade, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries.

A Calgary police sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a parkade robbery on Jan. 24, 2019.

Calgary Police Service / provided

Police describe the man as being in his 40s with a long, grey beard. Police say he was wearing a long grey jacket with a puffy hood.

Calgary police say the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information about his incident to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

