Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation says third quarter sales up nine per cent

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation says its third-quarter sales were up 9.2 per cent at $180.9-million.

Beverage alcohol sales from Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 accounted for $163.5 million of the total, while recreational cannabis made up $17.4 million.

The NSLC says there were 456,822 cannabis transactions in the quarter with an average dollar value of $38.05.

The corporation also says Nova Scotia beverages continue to be strong.

So-called ready-to-drink sales, which are mostly ciders, were up 89.3 per cent to $2 million, while craft beer sales were up 23.7 per cent to $4 million.

Nova Scotia spirit sales also grew by 21.5 per cent to $2.4 million, while Nova Scotia wine sales were down by 2.5 per cent to $3.5 million.

Compared to the same period last year, net income for the NSLC was $65 million, down $800,000, while total sales were up by $15.2 million.

