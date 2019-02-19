Waterloo region, Guelph area expected to see freezing rain Wednesday

Drivers in Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County could be in for a messy commute during the afternoon rush hour on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the area for Wednesday.

The agency says that a large low-pressure system is brewing over the Southern Plains in the United States which is expected to push towards the Great Lakes region.

Waterloo region is expected to receive a little bit of snow on Wednesday morning before it transitions to freezing rain in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says that as the weather pattern advances, it will have the same effect in Guelph and Wellington County with snow in the afternoon followed by freezing rain in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark throughout the region, eventually leading the freezing rain to become a drizzle.

Environment Canada states that untreated surfaces may become slippery and this could affect travel.