February 19, 2019 10:13 am
Updated: February 19, 2019 10:14 am

Semi crash on north perimeter leads to detours

By Online Journalist  Global News

A semi crashed on the Perimeter Highway.

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
RCMP were on the scene of a collision on the Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning.

The crash, which involved a semi trailer, has resulted in the temporary closure of the eastbound Perimeter between McPhillips Street and Main Street.

The truck spilled some diesel on on the road.

Police are directing traffic to a detour, while the truck is being towed and the fuel is being cleaned up.

