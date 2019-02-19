Crime
February 19, 2019 9:45 am
Updated: February 19, 2019 9:55 am

2 people seriously injured after double shooting in North York: police

Global News

Toronto police investigate a double shooting in North York on Feb. 19, 2019.

Catherine McDonald/Global News
Toronto police say two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a double shooting in North York.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday morning near Caledonia Road and Lotherton Pathway just south of Lawrence Avenue West.

Authorities said the victims are a male and a female. Their ages and identities have not been released.

Police had initially said the two victims were without vital signs but later revealed they suffered serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

No suspect description was made available.

— More to come.

