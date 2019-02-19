2 people seriously injured after double shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a double shooting in North York.
Police said the incident happened Tuesday morning near Caledonia Road and Lotherton Pathway just south of Lawrence Avenue West.
READ MORE: Toronto police charge 2 men in connection with fatal east-end shooting
Authorities said the victims are a male and a female. Their ages and identities have not been released.
Police had initially said the two victims were without vital signs but later revealed they suffered serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to hospital.
No suspect description was made available.
— More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.