2 people seriously injured after double shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a double shooting in North York.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday morning near Caledonia Road and Lotherton Pathway just south of Lawrence Avenue West.

Authorities said the victims are a male and a female. Their ages and identities have not been released.

Police had initially said the two victims were without vital signs but later revealed they suffered serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

No suspect description was made available.

— More to come.

